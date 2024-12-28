NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Changes in Executive Leadership

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) reported in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Brian Mitts, the Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance, Secretary, and Treasurer of the company, has resigned from his positions effective December 31, 2024. In light of Mr. Mitts’ resignation, the Board of Directors has appointed Paul Richards as the new Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance, Treasurer, and Assistant Secretary, and David Willmore as the Chief Accounting Officer, Assistant Treasurer, and Assistant Secretary. These appointments are effective as of January 1, 2025.

Get alerts:

The Board additionally declared that Mr. Richards will assume the roles of principal accounting officer and principal financial officer at NexPoint Residential Trust as of January 1, 2025, following Mr. Mitts’ departure. Until the end of his tenure, Mr. Mitts will continue to serve in his current capacities.

Paul Richards, aged 36, has an extensive background in finance and management. He has been a director at NexPoint Advisors, L.P. (NREA) since 2019 and previously held roles at VineBrook Homes Trust, Inc., NexPoint Hospitality Trust (NHT), NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF), and NexPoint Asset Management, among others. Mr. Richards brings a wealth of experience in asset management, finance, and strategic planning to his new role at NexPoint Residential Trust.

The company stated in its filing that Mr. Richards has no significant interest, either direct or indirect, in any transaction that necessitates disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

As per the disclosure in the filing, forward-looking statements were made regarding the company’s officers. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could result in actual outcomes differing from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to review the company’s filings with the SEC for a comprehensive discussion of risks and factors impacting such statements.

The filing expressed that the statements contained within are the company’s views as of the date of the filing and that, unless required by law, NexPoint Residential Trust does not commit to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was signed on behalf of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. by Brian Mitts, the outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance, Secretary, and Treasurer, on December 27, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NexPoint Residential Trust’s 8K filing here.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories