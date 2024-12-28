NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Up 6.7% – What’s Next?

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 119,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 896,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on NextNav from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.13.

In other NextNav news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,152.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 815,722 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,493.30. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,574,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,815,518.80. This represents a 11.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,367 shares of company stock worth $3,442,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in NextNav by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,123,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 269,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 660,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 238,845 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextNav by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

