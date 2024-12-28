Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $278,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 461,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,122.24. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Red Cat Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $12.26 on Friday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $982.77 million, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.33.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
