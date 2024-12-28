Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Nippon Sheet Glass Stock Performance

NPSGY opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Nippon Sheet Glass Company Profile

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of glass and glazing products in Japan, Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. It offers architectural glass products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire protection, noise control, safety and security, self-cleaning, decoration glass, glass systems, solar energy, and special applications.

