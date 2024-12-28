Noni L. Ellison Buys 800 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) insider Noni L. Ellison purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,590.40. The trade was a 84.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

John Hancock Investors Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

