Noni L. Ellison Buys 800 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) insider Noni L. Ellison purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,590.40. The trade was a 84.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $14.48.
John Hancock Investors Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Investors Trust
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.