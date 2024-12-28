Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz Acquires 10,490 Shares of Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$671,779.60.

Shares of NTR opened at C$63.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$83.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.13%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.50.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

