Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
JGH stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.