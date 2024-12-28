Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

JGH stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 70.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 102,391 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 83,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 75.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

