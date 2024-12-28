NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $137.73 and last traded at $139.04. 44,588,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 379,624,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.22.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,351,886 shares of company stock worth $176,825,650 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 833.1% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 867.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 119,379 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 836.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,513,000 after buying an additional 164,851 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 833.9% during the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 55,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 49,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

