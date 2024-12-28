Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW) Short Interest Update

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Oak Woods Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Oak Woods Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

