Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $17.40. Oculis shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 1,091 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.
