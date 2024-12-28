OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the November 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 783.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 1,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in OFS Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 81,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $106.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.77.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.13%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,511.11%.

About OFS Capital

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.