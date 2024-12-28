Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 35,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 88,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $676.72 million and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.61 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 29.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

