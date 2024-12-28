Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Director Purchases $99,750.00 in Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oklo Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

