Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.76. 5,697,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 6,255,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKLO shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Kinzley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter valued at $19,753,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,493,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,971,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,889,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

