Orgenesis Inc. Faces Delisting from Nasdaq, Director Resignation Prompted by Personal Reasons

On December 24, 2024, Orgenesis Inc. received notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) of its intent to file a notification of removal from listing (Form 25) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to delist the company’s common stock on completion of all relevant procedures. The delisting, upon filing of the Form 25 by Nasdaq, is set to take effect 10 days later. The company’s common stock deregistration under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 will occur 90 days post the Form 25 filing, or earlier if stipulated by the SEC. Post-deregistration, the common stock remains registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act. Orgenesis Inc.’s common stock began trading on the OTCQX functioning under the oversight of the OTC Markets Group, Inc. on October 21, 2024.

In a separate announcement, on the same day, Jagannathan Bhalaji notified Orgenesis Inc. of his immediate resignation as a director due to personal reasons. Mr. Bhalaji’s departure, as reported, was not due to any disagreement with the company or its management concerning the operations, policies, or practices of Orgenesis Inc.

The necessary filings and disclosures were carried out by the company in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, signed by Victor Miller, Orgenesis Inc.’s Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary, on December 26, 2024.

