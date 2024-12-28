Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 130,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,201,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $621.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 31,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $273,781.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,228. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 13,671 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $132,471.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,079.43. The trade was a 8.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,415 shares of company stock valued at $748,620. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ouster by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $101,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

