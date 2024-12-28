Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Up 18.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.46. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

