Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BULD opened at $21.89 on Friday. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $875,600.00, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of -1.46.

About Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

