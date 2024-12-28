Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on January 2nd

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5523 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ECOW stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72.

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

