Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Up 800.0% in December

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.69% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ECOW opened at $19.58 on Friday. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.