Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (QQQG) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on January 2nd

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:QQQG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0092 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQG opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55. Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.