Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF (PATN) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on January 2nd

Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:PATN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:PATN opened at $19.97 on Friday. Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97.

