Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.4487 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $77.83.
About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
