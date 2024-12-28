Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.4487 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $77.83.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

