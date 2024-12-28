Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $282.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

