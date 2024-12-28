Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0101 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAFG opened at $25.68 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $27.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

