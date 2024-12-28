Paula Green Sells 282 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $12,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,141.70. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Paula Green sold 860 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $45,322.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Paula Green sold 1,347 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $64,656.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Paula Green sold 5,519 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $246,147.40.

On Monday, November 4th, Paula Green sold 1,057 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $43,928.92.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Paula Green sold 3,310 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $143,025.10.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TWST opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after buying an additional 613,057 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 720.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 575,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,167,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,101,000 after acquiring an additional 526,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 521,272 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

