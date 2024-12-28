PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.26 and last traded at $88.24. Approximately 882,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 12,916,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

PayPal Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

