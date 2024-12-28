Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSO

Pearson Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Pearson

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pearson during the second quarter worth $3,849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pearson by 68.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,220 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Pearson by 64.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 310,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 122,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 66.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 118,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pearson during the second quarter worth $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.