Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.96. 3,755,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,065,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at $865,592. The trade was a 14.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,039,316.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,677.23. The trade was a 32.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,539 shares of company stock worth $3,260,596. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

