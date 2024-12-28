Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) COO Jack A. Pacheco Sells 6,666 Shares of Stock

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,200. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Penguin Solutions Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PENG opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80. Penguin Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $311.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Penguin Solutions from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penguin Solutions from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Penguin Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

