Personalis, Inc. Amends Sales Agreement with Piper Sandler & Co. and BTIG

On December 27, 2024, Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) announced that it has entered into an Amended and Restated At-the-Market Sales Agreement with Piper Sandler & Co. and BTIG, LLC. The agreement includes Piper as a sales agent alongside BTIG and introduces several other changes.

Under this Amended Sales Agreement, Personalis, Inc. has the authority to offer and sell its common stock shares through the Sales Agents intermittently. The specifics of the Amended Sales Agreement are filed as Exhibit 1.1 in a Current Report on Form 8-K, available for reference. Additionally, a prospectus supplement was filed on the same day to the shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-276204), pertaining to the offering of shares as per this Amended Sales Agreement. The legal opinion from Cooley LLP concerning the shares in the prospectus supplement is filed in Exhibit 5.1 of the same Current Report on Form 8-K.

It was also disclosed that the offering of Personalis’ common stock under the sales agreement prospectus from January 9, 2024, as included in the Registration Statement, has been terminated. This termination indicates that there will be no further offers or sales conducted in accordance with the said sales agreement prospectus.

The Financial Statements and Exhibits section of the filing lists the agreements and opinions filed alongside the disclosure.

In adherence to regulations, certain schedules and exhibits have been omitted from the filing as they were deemed not material to investment or voting decisions or were already disclosed in the filed agreements. The company has stated its readiness to provide these omitted schedules and exhibits to the SEC upon request.

The report was signed by Aaron Tachibana, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer of Personalis, Inc., on December 27, 2024.

This press release serves as a detailed account of the recent developments within Personalis, Inc. and its financial agreements with Piper Sandler & Co. and BTIG, LLC.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

