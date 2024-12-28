Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) SVP Han Kyung Park Sells 11,250 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) SVP Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,500. This trade represents a 9.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Photronics Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ PLAB opened at $23.92 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.41.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $222.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
