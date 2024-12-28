Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) SVP Han Kyung Park Sells 11,250 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) SVP Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,500. This trade represents a 9.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Photronics Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $23.92 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $222.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,482,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,252,000 after purchasing an additional 364,150 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 16.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,990,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 275,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 12.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,560,000 after buying an additional 191,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 86,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at $2,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

