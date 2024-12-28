Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Robert Brent Fryk Acquires 68,500 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Brent Fryk purchased 68,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$54,731.50.

Robert Brent Fryk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Robert Brent Fryk sold 29,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$23,895.00.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.94. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$325.69 million, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

About Pine Cliff Energy

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

