Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Short Interest Update

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Planet Image International Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:YIBO opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. Planet Image International has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

Planet Image International Company Profile

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

