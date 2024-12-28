POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 1599804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POET. Northland Capmk raised POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on POET Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on POET Technologies

POET Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of POET Technologies

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in POET Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.