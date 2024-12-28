Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (PSTVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on February 7th

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3088 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Postal Savings Bank of China Price Performance
Postal Savings Bank of China stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. Postal Savings Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
