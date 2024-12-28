PowerUp Acquisition Corp. Enters into Blackstone TransactionOn December 18, 2024, PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PWUPU) entered into a significant transaction as part of its ongoing business activities. The company entered into a subscription agr

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read PowerUp Acquisition’s 8K filing here.
PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile
PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.
