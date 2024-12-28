Preferred Bank (PFBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
Preferred Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years. Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $8.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
Preferred Bank Price Performance
NASDAQ PFBC opened at $86.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $99.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stephens cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
Preferred Bank Company Profile
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
