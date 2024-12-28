Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 10.45 ($0.13). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 38,178 shares trading hands.

Princess Private Equity Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.43 million, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Princess Private Equity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a €0.36 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is 26,666.67%.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Featured Stories

