Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 26,647 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $15,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1,139.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 60,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 55,968 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,325,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 449,098 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $556,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,347.04. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of LIND stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $654.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 3.11. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lindblad Expeditions

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.