Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,485 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 41.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 659,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 192,754 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $19,591,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $2,813,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

