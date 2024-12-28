Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $11.49. Priority Technology shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 147,513 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Priority Technology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $850.72 million, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 22,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $222,001.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,009,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,846.75. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 76,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Priority Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Further Reading

