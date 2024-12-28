ProPhase Labs Receives Notice from NASDAQ Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement On December 26, 2024, ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, indicating that the bid

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ProPhase Labs’s 8K filing here.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
