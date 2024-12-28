PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 27.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PROS by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRO opened at $22.09 on Friday. PROS has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

