ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $23.37. ProShares Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 2,117,078 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

