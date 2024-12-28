Protech Home Medical (CVE:PHM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Protech Home Medical shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1,528,975 shares trading hands.
Protech Home Medical Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$47.90 million and a PE ratio of 57.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.78.
About Protech Home Medical
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment The company was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Protech Home Medical
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.