PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Up 933.3% in December

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

ADOOY stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $4.2821 per share. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

