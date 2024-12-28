QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 97,305 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Mohit Singh sold 97,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $607,183.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,092,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,204.80. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QuantumScape Stock Down 3.1 %

QS stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 4.50.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 161,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 326.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 79,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after buying an additional 218,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in QuantumScape by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

