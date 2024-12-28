Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) CFO Gordon Dunn Buys 122,221 Shares of Stock

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) CFO Gordon Dunn purchased 122,221 shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $54,999.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 151,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,984.65. This trade represents a 423.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of QNRX opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

