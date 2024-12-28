Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) COO Denise P. Carter Buys 555,556 Shares

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) COO Denise P. Carter purchased 555,556 shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 602,648 shares in the company, valued at $271,191.60. This represents a 1,179.72 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ QNRX opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79. Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

